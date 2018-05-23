‘Arrested Development’s Jessica Walter Cries As She Claims Jeffrey Tambor Harassed Her

Jessica Walter fought through tears while standing up for herself after her ‘Arrested Development’ co-star Jason Bateman tried defending Jeffrey Tambor’s alleged harassment against her. Listen, here.

Jeffrey Tambor, 73, is facing new harassment allegations, as his Arrested Development co-star, Jessica Walter, 77, has claimed that he once screamed at her on set. And it wasn’t easy for her to talk about, as a new audio clip of her crying while addressing the incident has been released. In the audio clip, which was recorded during an interview with The New York Times and the cast of the series, Jessica breaks down in tears and says the following, while sitting near Jeffrey: “He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever. Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize. In like almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set.”

The New York Times posted audio of the interview, but it was also shared on Twitter by podcaster Kevin T. Porter. He shared the clip and said, “Here’s audio of Jessica Walter CRYING, standing up for herself after all the men in the AD cast try to gaslight her into thinking Tambor’s harassment isn’t THAT bad. This is horrific.” Jason Bateman is one of the male cast members who can be heard “gaslighting” Jessica.

Here’s audio of Jessica Walter CRYING, standing up for herself after all the men in the AD cast try to gaslight her into thinking Tambor’s harassment isn’t THAT bad. This is horrific. pic.twitter.com/innJv8LIYF — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) May 23, 2018

Jessica didn’t give many details on what exactly transpired during her alleged altercation with Jeffrey, but based on the way she broke down in tears in the audio clip, it must have been pretty traumatic for her. As previously reported, Jeffrey was recently axed from his Emmy-winning lead role on Amazon’s Transparent after he was accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse on that show’s set. He does, however, appear in the upcoming fifth season of Arrested Development, which will be released on Netflix. And Jessica has no qualms about working with him again. During the interview, she said, “I don’t want to walk around with anger. I respect him as an actor. We’ve known each other for years and years and years… Of course, I would work with him again in a heartbeat.”