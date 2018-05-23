Hailey Baldwin & Winnie Harlow Named Global Brand Ambassadors For Tommy Hilfiger

Models Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow are the new faces of Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2018 campaign. See their gorgeous photos below!</h3

“As two of the most sought after super models in the world, Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow are becoming the icons of tomorrow, captivating their audiences with their powerful drive and inner fire,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement on May 23. “They are leading the way for the next generation of Tommy women, approaching everything with confidence and optimism. These shared qualities and values are why I’m excited to welcome them into our family.” Congrats to them both! See pics from the campaign in the gallery!

Hailey started modeling when she was 16, and has been walking in the TOMMYNOW runways since Fall 2016, alongside Gigi Hadid. She was also the face of Tommy’s Denim capsule, Tommy Jeans, in 2016. Hailey said, “Fashion is how I express my individuality to the world, and TOMMY HILFIGER’s designs are perfect to make bold statements. I love styling each outfit to make it my own, and I can’t wait to show fans of the brand how I infused my own twist into the Fall 2018 TOMMY ICONS styles.”

Winnie has also walked in a Tommy’s runway show, hitting the “racetrack” for his Spring 2018 “Drive” collection in Milan. “I’ve always believed in the power of embracing who you are and breaking conventions, so I am proud to partner with an incredible designer who truly shares this spirit,” Winnie said. “I’ve always loved the brand’s classic American cool style and I’m excited to share my favorite pieces with all TOMMY HILFIGER fans.”

Tommy has also partnered with British Formula one racing driver Lewis Hamilton, and they are releasing their collaboration TommyXLewis in the fall of 2018.