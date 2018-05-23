Derek Hough Admits He Cries During ‘World Of Dance: It Gets You ‘In Touch With Your Feelings’

‘World of Dance’ season 2 is going to up the stakes even more. Derek Hough admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the BBMAs that the ‘storytelling is on another level’ this season, and it’s made him tear up!

World of Dance is unlike anything you’ve seen on TV before. It’s so much more than just a show about dancing. This show has so much heart. World of Dance will return for its highly-anticipated second season on May 29, and Derek Hough, 33, revealed that he’s shed a few tears because he’s so inspired by the show.

“You get to escape but also tap into something in yourself, and you can either love dancing or you don’t need to know anything about dancing, and you can still love the show,” Derek told HollywoodLife on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. “The talent, they way it looks, the way it feels — the storytelling is on another level. The quality of the show is fantastic, it really, really is, and it just feels like it has all the elements you need to be entertained and escape a little bit and to get in touch with your feelings. Honestly, I cry. I am inspired. I am wanting to dance more. It is the best!”

Les Twins won the first-ever season of the show. The winner of season 2 will compete to win the grand prize of $1 million. Aw! Derek is so passionate about the show. That's why we adore him so much!