15 Stars Who Have Perfected The Art Of Posing With Side-Boob: Rihanna, Bella Hadid & More

Nothing like a little tasteful side boob, and Rihanna, Bella Hadid & more hot celebs have the trend down!

The side boob trend has been out and about for a few years now and the celebs continue to rock it. Rihanna most recently stunned in a lingerie slip at the release of her Savage x Fenty line and showed off a tough of side boob in her sultry look. The 30-year-old temptress is no stranger to showing some cleavage, and from her performance outfits to her red carpet looks, she’s nailed the side boob trend. Another side boob star is Bella Hadid, who just wore a sparkling gown at Cannes and went braless, showing off the curves of her chest. In the high-neck Elie Saab dress, Bella turned heads and was one of the best dressed at the star-studded film festival.

Another Bella, Bella Thorne, is also a pro at the side-boob pose, sharing on her Instagram a ton of sultry, cleavage-baring pics. A day ago, the redheaded singer posed on Insta with a bright red lip, holding onto her chest and totally nailing the art of the “side-boob” pose. She also showed off some skin a few days prior, enjoying the sun in a tiny red bikini! Of course, no one can do side boob better than the KarJenners! The Calabasas Dynasty, who very well may have started the trend, have been rocking side boob for years. Kim Kardashian steps out in Yeezy tops that hardly cover the outside of her braless boobs, and she rocks it like no one else can! Her sis, Kourtney Kardashian, also is always wearing the trend, but most recently, she showed her assets in the promotion for her makeup collaboration with Kylie Jenner. The oldest Kardashian sister wore a nude bathing suit in the promo pics and showed so much side boob, the bathing suit essentially only covered her nipple. We aren’t mad about it.

Then, both Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been showing off their side boob for years. The young Jenners are never afraid to show a little skin, and they’ve managed to perfect the pose! We’re pretty sure this trend isn’t going anywhere!