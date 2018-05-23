13 Celebs Who Put Bare Baby Bumps On Display Just Days Before Due Date

Lots of celebrity mamas to be love to flaunt their bare baby bumps right before their bundle of joy arrives. We’ve got Ali Fedotowsky, Candice Swanepoel, and more who showed off they’re about to pop.

Those last days of pregnancy before a baby arrives can be hard for mamas to be to do very much as their bellies are so big. Since movement is limited, taking selfies of their massive bumps has become a favorite thing to do for many celebrities. Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky, 33, is about to pop and her belly is absolutely ginormous. She’s been showing it off on her Instagram nearly every day until her son arrives, including a pic of her bare bump being cradled lovingly by husband Kevin Manno. The rest of the petite blonde’s figure has remained trim and tiny, so her belly looks so heavy as it protrudes out from her body.

Models also have naturally lithe bodies so when they’re on the verge of giving birth, their baby bumps seem unnaturally large. Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, 29, has her second son due any day now and even though she’s a tall 5’10, her bump is so large it looks like she could tip over! She posted a photo in a black bikini cradling her belly on May 17 with the caption “waiting for him.” Fellow model Behati Prinsloo, 29, also donned a tiny black bikini to show of her massive bump while pregnant with her daughter Dusty Rose with husband Adam Levine in 2016. In an Instagram mirror selfie she captioned it “34 weeks” as she was nearly due.

Chrissy Teigen, 32, just welcomed son Miles Theodore with husband John Legend on May 17, and the social media star was constantly showing off her favorite late pregnancy activity of lounging on a sofa and watching TV. She was too big to do much else, bless her heart. In one Instagram pic she showed off her bare belly 10 days before giving birth while wearing a black sports bra and sweats while laying on the sofa and watching a Real Housewives marathon.

Hilaria Baldwin, 34, is a pregnancy pro, as the yoga instructor just had her fourth baby in five years with husband Alec Baldwin. Since her career is all about fitness, she’s maintained a tight body throughout all of her pregnancies and religiously posts pics of her bare baby bumps on her IG account. She gave birth to third son Romeo on May 17 and just 13 days earlier posted a video on her IG account showing her in a black bra and underwear with her bare bump on display while she practiced her nightly yoga routine. Talk about a supermom! Despite a massive belly she was able to balance and hold poses that most non-pregnant people would be challenged by. We’ve got pics of stars showing off their bare baby bellies just before giving birth right here.