Gwyneth Paltrow: Brad Pitt Warned Harvey Weinstein ‘I’ll Kill You’ After He Sexually Harassed Her

Brad Pitt was willing to do anything to protect then-GF Gwyneth Paltrow when she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein in the 90s — even threaten one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.

When Gwyneth Paltrow revealed in the New York Times exposé that she was one of Harvey Weinstein‘s victims, she also told the world about something incredible Brad Pitt did for her. After Harvey allegedly propositioned her in his hotel room, she raced home to her then-boyfriend to tell him what happened. Enraged, he stormed out to find Harvey and threatened him. Gwyneth is just now opening up about what exactly happened, in a new interview on The Howard Stern Show. Listen to the full interview below!

“It was so weird. I was alone in a room with [Harvey]…it was out of the blue. I was blindsided…So what happened was, I told [Brad] right away,” Gwyneth said to Howard Stern on the May 23 show. “I was very shaken. And I had two movies — I had signed up to two movies with him. I was afraid! And Brad Pitt, we were at the opening of Hamlet on Broadway, that Ralph Fiennes was in, and Harvey was there. And Brad — it was like the equivalent of throwing him against a wall. Really energetically.

“It was so fantastic, because, what he did was, he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet. He’s the best. He came back and told me exactly what he said. He said, ‘If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.’ Yeah, he’s great.”

Gwyneth said she loves Brad for what he did for, and we have to agree. Brad was a huge star already, but messing with one of the most powerful people in Hollywood could have derailed his career. But Gwyneth was more important. And she became the superstar she is today despite Harvey’s harassment. She even won an Academy Award for the film they were working on, Shakespeare in Love. She and the dozens of other women who have come forward against Harvey are only going to continue succeeding.