Jared Haibon Shuts Down Question About His Sex Life With GF Ashley Iaconetti In Awkward Interview

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ star Jared Haibon refused to talk about his sex life with Ashley Iaconetti during the May 22 episode of the ‘Help! I Suck at Dating’ podcast and had a good reason for it. Listen here!

Bachelor In Paradise star Jared Haibon wouldn’t answer a question about his sex life with girlfriend Ashley Iaconetti, 30, when he was talking about their relationship on the May 22 episode of Help! I Suck at Dating podcast and it proved how private he wants to be about their love. When Jared told fellow hosts Dean Unglert and Vanessa Grimaldi that they could ask him anything, Dean took the opportunity to grill him about the intimate details and asked, “What’s the sex like?” Jared quickly refused to answer the gutsy question. “Dude, I’m not answering that bro,” he replied. “You said ask anything and that’s what I want to know,” Dean continued. “What’s it like?” “I’m not answering that,” Jared insisted. “You should know better than that. Obviously that’s been a topic over the last few years for Ashley, so I’m not really talking about that.” Listen to a clip of the interview here!

Despite the fact that he wouldn’t spill on the sexual details concerning Ashley, Jared did talk about other things, such as the fact that they’ve only been dating for a few months and they’re not living together. “No,” he said. “No, we’re not living together. I know — I don’t want to speak for Ashley, but obviously we’ve talked about it — we see this as it for us, so to speak. Life partner, love, marriage, kids, the whole… I mean, I hope so.”

Jared and Ashley’s romance was made public on the May 22 episode of their reality television series The Story of Us when it was revealed that she started dating Jared after breaking up with Kevin Wendt from Bachelor Winter Games. Ashley’s been very open about being a virgin and wanting to wait to sleep with someone special since her time on The Bachelor in 2015 and it’s the reason Jared refuses to talk about their intimate life now. She hasn’t commented on whether or not she lost her virginity since then and she has previously explained that she doesn’t want to.