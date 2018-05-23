Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon: 20 Cute Photos Of The Pair That Prove They Were Meant To Be All Along

FINALLY! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are dating! Doesn’t it feel like the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum were dating all along? Here’s their cutest photos that prove they were always meant to be!

Ashley Iaconetti, 30,and Jared Haibon, 29, are officially dating, incase you didn’t hear! The Bachelor in Paradise alum confirmed the good news during an episode of Ashley’s show, The Story Of Us, on May 22. The couple actually met on the set of the hit ABC show during its second season back in 2015. Since then, they’ve had a rollercoaster of a friendship turned romance that we’re SO here for! It’s been evident from their years of ups and downs that they were always meant to be and we have the photos to prove it. Check out the snaps that prove Ashley and Jared’s love was in front of our eyes from the get-go by clicking through our attached gallery!

So, why did they decide to share their love story at this very moment? — “Bachelor Nation hasn’t seen so many of the important details that make up our story,” Ashley said. “I thought there was no better way to explain to the people who have followed our love lives for over three years than by filming our own episode of The Story of Us”.

Jared explained: “Our close friends have watched our relationship evolve and understand how we’ve gotten to this point. But people who haven’t been a part of our day-to-day lives ask us ‘Wait, how did this happen?’ With this show, it gave me an opportunity to elaborate more than just saying ‘I’m an idiot.’”

The new couple made their red carpet debut at the annual Nylon Young Hollywood Party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 22, where they looked inseparable! “There’s just this undeniable, magnetic force between the two of us that just is indescribable,” Haibon told PEOPLE at the event, just after he kissed his girlfriend. “Love conquered.”

In January, Ashley and Jared recently vacationed together in St. Lucia with fellow Bachelor couple, Jade Roper, 31, and Tanner Tolbert, 31.

Ashley and Jared revealed their romance to PEOPLE, who was first to report the news.