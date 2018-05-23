Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Reportedly Talking Marriage After 1.5 Years Of Dating: ‘They’re So In Love’

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn thinking about getting married? A new report is claiming that they’re ‘talking’ about taking that big step!

Taylor Swift, 28, has been quietly dating Joe Alwyn, 27, for about a year and a half, and thanks to lyrics on her Reputation album, fans have learned that things are going pretty great for them. They definitely seem incredibly happy with their relationship right now, so are they considering tying the knot? An insider made a huge claim to Life & Style that they’re allegedly “already talking marriage.” Aw!

“[Taylor]’s grown up a lot in the last few years and realizes how important it is to avoid being in the limelight 24/7 in order to maintain a stable, secure relationship,” a source told the magazine, adding that, “Taylor is more serious about Joe than any guy she’s dated in the past.” The insider went on to explain that the couple are “so in love and she thinks he’s ‘the one.'” Of course, nothing’s officially confirmed as of right now, but we’re happy that Taylor and Joe have found each other.

The low-key pair have yet to make a red carpet appearance as a couple. The 10-time Grammy winner recently made her first award show appearance since the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards in May 2016. Taylor walked the carpet alone wearing a stunning pink Versace dress, before joining friends Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes inside the venue. We recently learned that the decision to go stag was deliberate. “Joe is determined to make it as an actor in his own right, and not to be known just as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,” a source close to Joe EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Taylor loves that Joe is so dedicated to his career, and to making it big in his own name, and their relationship is all the happier for it.”