World Goth Day: Angelina Jolie & More Celebs Who Love Wearing All Black, All The Time

Welcome to World Goth Day! In honor of the unofficial holiday, take a look at our gallery of famous women who absolutely love wearing head-to-toe black almost every day!

There aren’t a lot of goth celebrities, but there plenty of our favorite stars absolutely love wearing all-black outfits nearly every day. The most obvious name that comes to mind first is Angelina Jolie. Once upon a time, Angelina, now 42, had a bonafide actual goth phase. Her hair was dyed jet black, her skin was pale as can be, and she loved wearing a red lip. She often wore lace and netting, and floor-length black skirts. It was all very Morticia Addams. This was the same era where she wore then-husband Billy Bob Thornton‘s blood in a vial around her neck. Need we say more?

Her style has evolved over the years, but she still loves herself a good black dress. It’s her unofficial uniform at this point! And no wonder; she looks amazing in black! We also frequently see her in head-to-toe black everything — cigarette pants, flats, heels, blazers, blouses, leather jackets, sunglasses, you name it. Even her legendary thigh-slit dress from the 2012 Academy Awards was a chic black number. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

For more pics of celebrities who love wearing black, like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Willow Smith, Kylie Jenner and more