Mac Miller: Will He Have To Go To Jail After Arrest For DUI? The Truth

After Mac Miller was busted for DUI after crashing his car into a pole, is he about to spend some time behind bars. A legal expert EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com what’s in store for the rapper

Mac Miller, 26, should be thankful that he’s still alive. The rapper, who was allegedly drunk behind the wheel of his 2016 G-Wagon, wrecked his whip after driving headfirst into a pole on May 17. He was busted and subsequently released after reportedly making bail, but is Mac headed back behind bars? “If Mac suffers a first time DUI conviction his driver’s license may be suspended for six months,” Criminal Attorney Andrew Leventhal of The Leventhal Firm EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Legally, a first time California DUI carries up to six months in jail and/or up to a $1000 fine plus penalties and assessments, among other statutory conditions”

“But, practically speaking, most people convicted of a first time DUI in California do not go to jail even with high blood alcohol levels and a property-damage only traffic collision,” Andrew tells HollywoodLife.com. “He may also face a hit and run property damage only misdemeanor, which also carries up to six months in jail and/or up to a $1000 fine plus penalties and assessments. Mac can be punished consecutively for both offenses, [but] jail is not likely in a plea deal here because no one appears to have been injured as a result of the crash.

“If Mac does not want to fight his case, a seasoned defense attorney should at minimum attempt to negotiate away the hit and run,” Andrew adds. “There is no reason why Mac should suffer both convictions as part of any plea deal assuming the DUI and hit and run are the only charges the prosecutor pursues.”

Mac and his two passengers allegedly fled the scene after he collided with the pole. Initial reports claimed that the cops ran his plates through the system and found out where he lived, but the LAPD’s Public Information Officer told HollywoodLife.com that Mac was “tracked by police helicopters to his residence” where he was taken into custody. Mac allegedly confessed to driving while drunk, and law enforcement sources said that he was the nicest intoxicated person the cops ever arrested. Here’s hoping he still retains that pleasant demeanor if he loses his license – or worse, winds up incarcerated.