Big Sean: 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Rapper Performing On ‘The Voice’

Big Sean is performing with Halsey during the highly anticipated finale episode of ‘The Voice’ on May 22 and he’s ready to impress all those who watch him. Here’s everything you should know about the rapper.

Big Sean, 30, has been taking the rap genre by storm for around ten years and now he’s set to be one of the performers on the stage during the what’s sure to be epic finale episode of The Voice on May 22. The talented music star is scheduled to perform his big hit song, “Alone”, with singer Halsey and we bet it will be a major highlight before the season 13 winner of the competition show is officially announced. Here are five things you should know about Big Sean before you watch him hit the stage for his performance!

1.) He signed with Kanye West’s record label GOOD Music in 2007. Two years after Sean left his demo tape with Kanye, the fellow rapper signed him and he went on to release his first official mixtape, Finally Famous: The Mixtape, in Sept. 2007. He went on to sign with Def Jam Recordings in 2008 and Roc Nation in 2014. After releasing a number of mixtapes, he released his first studio album, Finally Famous in 2011 and eventually had his first number one album in the U.S. with his third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise, which was released in 2015.

2.) He’s done a number of collaborations with various top artists in the music industry. In addition to Halsey, he’s released music with musicians from all kinds of genres, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Drake, Calvin Harris and Katy Perry.

3.) Some of his past romantic relationships were with fellow celebs. Sean famously dated Glee actress Naya Rivera, whom he met on Twitter and was engaged to from Oct. 2013 until Apr. 2014. He then went on to date Ariana [Grande] but after eight months of dating, they broke it off in Apr. 2015.

4.) In 2011, he was arrested for third-degree sexual assault. The arrest happened at a concert in Lewiston, NY in Aug. and in Oct. of that same year, he pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful imprisonment and was charged with a fine of $750. After that, the charges of third-degree sexual assault were dropped and his attorney, Scott Leemon, made a statement that said he did not engage in any sexual misconduct.

5.) He has his own clothing company. In 2013, Aura Gold, was announced and launched and it includes various types of men’s clothing, including shirts, pants, hats, and jackets. “Launching my own label is a dream come true for me,” he said to the press shortly after the announcement. “Even though I have a lot to learn about fashion and the industry, I do know what I like and the small details that make something stand out to me. I look forward to evolving the line with more colors, fabrications and offerings to show the other dimensions of my style progression over time.”