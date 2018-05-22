T.I. Unleashes Wild Rant On Houston’s Security Guard Who Allegedly Attacked Female Customer

After allegedly witnessing a security guard attack an innocent woman in the bathroom of a Houston’s restaurant, T.I. is going OFF. Watch his rant over the terrifying ordeal here.

T.I. allegedly saw a security guard get physical with a female customer at a Houston’s restaurant in Atlanta — and he’s PISSED about it. The rapper even took to Instagram to post a video of himself ranting about the situation, and urging the guard to come through HIM next time he wants to fight. “There was a young lady who went into Houston’s as they were about to close and asked to use the restroom,” he explained. “They were granted access to the restroom, they went in there, and Guzman, who’s the security guard, came in. He told them to come on because they were closing. So, the girls were finishing up in the bathroom, there were three of them, and finally, two minutes later, he came IN the woman’s bathroom, and he put his hands on this little girl, man.”

That’s what the altercation really began, according to T.I. “This young lady is about 115 pounds,” he continued. “[He] drags her physically through the restaurant, outside, continues to manhandle her. She had a black eye, sustained injuries and bruises and all that kind of stuff. She also got felony charges filed against her by the Atlanta police department. Listen, you don’t put your hands on no woman, man! You ain’t no police! You a coward! See me, man!” In another video, he urged the security guard, “I need to see you, homie. Come do me like that. Drag me through the restaurant, that’s what you do.”

T.I. also posted video to his Instagram page that allegedly show the incident he described, as well as photos of the woman’s alleged injuries. “ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOR!!!” he wrote. “ACCOUNTABILITY IS MANDATORY!!! U WILL PAY FOR THIS!!” The video appears to show the guard holding the woman’s arm, as her friends can be heard screaming at him to let her go.

The three women were charged with criminal trespass, while one was charged with felony obstruction, according to a police report, obtained by TMZ. The site caught up with T.I. at the airport on May 22, where he made it clear that his goal is to get the entire Houston’s chain shut down after this alleged horrific incident.