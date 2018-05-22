7 Hot AF Musicians Wearing Skintight Bodysuits In Concert: Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj & More

Bodysuits are here to stay! To the one-piece that makes any outfit better, trendier and sexier, we say, ‘Thank you!’ Check out Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and more rocking the best and baddest bodysuits!

It’s not a phase, a trend, a moment, Bodysuits are forever! — Just ask Taylor Swift, 28, Nicki Minaj, 35, Demi Lovato, 25, and Ariana Grande, 24. These stars and many more have embraced the one piece and now they’re playing sold out arena tours, festivals and stadium tours in the sexy piece! From different colors to different cuts and diverse styles, Hollywood’s hottest stars are stunning in bodysuits. Check out the sexiest one piece in our attached gallery!

Taylor Swift has sure amped up her style since taking a break from the spotlight in late 2016. Now she’s back and better than ever after the release of her Reputation album, which as already broken a slew of records on the charts. She’s currently on her Reputation tour, where she’s got a sultry edge to her tour style, which includes numerous bodysuits — leather, sparkles and more.

Then, there’s Nicki Minaj. Like other A-list artists, Nicki’s been on the bodysuit bandwagon for a long time. After she too took a break from the spotlight, Nicki emerged in the sexiest, cut-out bondage bodysuits; You know, like the one in her “Chun-Li” music video. So what’s the deal? Did every singer hit up a bodysuit convention while they were away from the spotlight? — Either way, we’re not complaining!

You can’t see a bodysuit and not think of the one and only, Queen Bey. Beyonce, 36, has been ruling the bodysuit scene for years. Bey’s Formation World Tour included a white lace bodysuit with sheer lace, and another by Balmain, a sparkling black one-piece with a marching band top. In the opening night of the 2016 tour, in Miami, Bey wore Balmain, DSquared2, Roberto Cavalli and Gucci.

Bey hasn’t gotten the bodysuit game down to a legit science by now. Do you remember when she owned the stage during her 2013 Super Bowl performance? Yeah, us too! But, it was her leather and lace bodysuit that topped off her groundbreaking night. But, we can take it back as far as 2003, when Bey brought out the circus-style white bodysuit for her Dangerously in Love tour in Manchester, England. Did Bey introduce the circus-suit to us?

While we try to confirm that one, we can confirm you’ll be obsessed with the different styles of bodysuits in our attached gallery! So, go ahead, check it out!