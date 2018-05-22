Prince Harry & Duchess Markle’s Royal Wedding Portrait: The Tiny Mistake Everyone Has Missed

Is someone’s getting fired? After Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle released their official wedding portrait, eagle-eyed fans discovered a goof surrounding Harry’s goddaughter!

Granted, this “photo fail” is nowhere near the level of craziness like Oprah Winfrey having three hands, but when it comes to the primp and proper world of the British Royalty, every small mistake seems like a major offense. In the case of Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding photos, royalists found an irregularity surrounding 3-year-old Florence Van Cutsem. In a photograph featuring the bridesmaids and page boys, Florence has a bouquet. However, in a photo featuring the royal family, she and Ivy Mulroney, 4, are forced to share a bouquet.

“One of a flower girls has no bouquet,” @KameMCambridge tweeted, while user @Shaleima asked, “Wondering why one of the flower girls did not have a bouquet? It was a lovely wedding, wishing them much happiness” However, there’s a simple reason for the mix-up, according to the Daily Mail. Ivy, who is the daughter of Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, didn’t have a bouquet during the ceremony, as she was responsible for taking Meghan’s flowers once the soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex reached the altar.

Plus, it’s pretty much basic math. There are six bouquets in the photos, and seven ladies in white – six girls and Meghan – to share. Someone was going to wind up without flowers, one way or another. Granted, this is the British royal family we’re talking about, and they could have picked up an extra bouquet so that everyone was properly flowered for these royal photos.

While royalists are peering over these photos, they should be obsessing over what they didn’t see. Supposedly, during the royal wedding reception, something epic went down. The newly-married Harry, his older brother, Prince William and their father, Prince Charles reportedly got into a three-way dance-off, all thanks to Harry’s bestie, James Corden. The Late Late Show host was a major part of the reception and he somehow roped these three English princes into some kind of Step Up competition. Why didn’t anyone take a picture of that?