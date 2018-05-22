Ray J: Kim Kardashian’s Ex & Wife Princess Love Welcome 1st Child, A Baby Girl

After experiencing fertility struggles, Ray J & Princess Love are officially parents! The duo welcomed a sweet baby daughter, and we just know they’re totally thrilled!

Welcome to the parenthood club, Ray J, 37, and Princess Love, 33! Princess gave birth to the couple’s first child on May 22, according to music video they posted on their social media channels (watch it below), and they are obviously already so in love with their bundle of joy! Upon posting the video, Ray J said, “ITS TIME!! @rayjnprincess#GODISAMAZING #BABYGIRL #LOVEWINS@princesslove check out our full video- directed by @brandon_kidd_b link n bio.” The two had a baby girl — SO sweet, right? And knowing they’ve wanted a baby for a while now, this news is even MORE exciting!

Ray J, who is well known for his 2003 sex tape with Kim Kardashian, 37, first announced in November that he and his wife were expecting their first little one. The singer shared the happy news during a television appearance on The Real. “Love is on my mind. Love is on my heart. Princess and I are expecting,” he gushed before standing up and clapping for himself. He continued, “I’mma be a dad! I’m nervous, excited. It finally happened. My first one.” And now his baby girl is finally here!

Ray J and Princess, who were on-again-off-again before tying the knot, married in LA in August 2016. Their fertility struggles were chronicled throughout season 4 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and they further expressed their frustrations during the VH1 reality series’ reunion special back in October. “It’s not as easy as people think,” Ray J said on The Real. “For some people, they just go on tour and get everybody pregnant. But for me, it was love. We took our time, and as we were taking our time, it just took a little while.” Congrats again, you two!