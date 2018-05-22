Paris Jackson Defends Skipping Janet’s BBMAs Tribute : ‘I Had Absolutely No Idea’ About It

Paris Jackson was noticeably absent from her aunt Janet Jackson’s performance at the BBMAs. She’s now revealing why she wasn’t there!

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, was not in the audience on Sunday night as her aunt Janet Jackson gave a thundering performance of some of her greatest hits at the Billboard Music Awards. The 20-year-old’s brother, Prince, grandmother Katherine and aunt Rebbie were there to support Janet, but why was Paris not? Apparently, she was never told that her aunt was being honored with the prestigious Icon Award! “No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either. I had absolutely no idea until y’all spammed with hatred,” Paris shared on her Instagram Story. She also added this cryptic message: “Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demand/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family.”

In her message, she also referred to her father, and his tumultuous relationship with the rest of the Jackson family, that was always aired out in the public. “However, I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS,” she wrote. “Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others… well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media. But that doesn’t mean our family issues are any different from yours. Ours are just made public.”

Paris has been open about her familial problems in the past, taking to social media to call out her family members who went to the press to reveal they were worried about her mental health. “So I guess to the family members that are talking to all of these news outlets saying you’re worried for me, when was the last time you called me?” she said in her Insta Stories in late April. However, Paris added that she and her brother Prince talk all the time, and he “isn’t worried.”

The BBMAs were a pivotal moment for Janet Jackson, since it was the first time in 9 years she performed on a televised broadcast! Paris, like the rest of us, can catch up on her performance via YouTube videos on repeat!