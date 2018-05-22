Meghan Markle’s First Appearance As Duchess After Wedding: Pretty In Sheer Pink Dress

All hail the Duchess of Sussex! Meghan Markle looked regal and royal in her first public appearance since getting married, wearing a pink silk crepe dress and hat by Philip Treacy. Get all the details on her look below!

Meghan Markle, 36, was a VISION at a garden party celebrating the Prince of Wales‘s 70th birthday at Buckingham Palace on May 22, her first royal engagement after getting married to Prince Harry on May 19. Meghan looked so pretty in pink. She wore a GOAT dress, described as the “Flavia silk-crepe pencil dress.” Originally $643, the dress is on sale now for $450. We doubt that will last long! She also wore a structure Philip Treacy fascinator. He is, by far, the most famous hat designer in England! At the royal wedding, his creations were spotted on Princess Diana‘s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, as well as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Priyanka Chopra, just to name a few.

Meghan wore her hair up and rocked gorgeous stud earrings — they were the Vanessa Tugendhaft Idylle La Rose earrings. Absolutely beautiful! Her makeup was FLAWLESS — she was literally glowing and gorgeous. WOW. She looked prettier than ever! It must be such a relief to have the wedding behind her! She was carrying a pink satin clutch, showing off her gorgeous engagement ring and new gold wedding band! She smiled as her new husband took the podium to make a speech! We are so happy for them!

Of course, Meghan looked absolutely breathtaking on her wedding day, wearing a Givenchy gown and 16 foot train. She later changed into a halter dress by Stella Mccartney for the reception.