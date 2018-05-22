New Pic
Meghan Markle’s Dad Spotted For 1st Time Since Skipping Wedding: In Good Spirits On Coffee Run

Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas was photographed while on a coffee run in Mexico after missing the royal wedding due to heart surgery. He was picture with a tasty (and seemingly unhealthy) beverage in hand!

Thomas Markle is on the mend and apparently recovering from his recent heart surgery with indulgent beverages! He was photographed on a coffee run at Starbucks in Rosarito, Mexico on May 21, after missing the royal wedding. Mr. Markle was spotted at the coffee giant’s drive-thru with two other identified people; He rode shotgun. Thomas was photographed with seemingly sugary beverage in hand with whipped cream. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

Thomas, who has been a controversial figure in the news ahead of the royal wedding, sadly missed his daughter, Meghan Markle, 36, say “I do” at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. As a result of his heart surgery, which took place the week before the nuptials, Thomas missed his one and only chance to walk Meghan down the aisle to give her away to Prince Harry, 33. Instead, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, 69, took over the fatherly duties.

Despite Meghan’s father’s absence, the royal wedding went off without a hitch. The prince, who is sixth in line to the British throne, and the Suits actress exchanged vows in front of a prestigious and star-studded crowd which included, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh;The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Catherine and William, their children, Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte. Victoria and David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, George and Amal Clooney and Elton John and Patrick J. Adams and the Suits cast were all in attendance.

Meghan’s wedding dress was a breathtaking off-the-shoulder custom creation from Givenchy, designed by the label’s British Artistic Director, Clare Waight Keller.

After Meghan and Harry exchanged vows, approximately 200 guests were invited to the reception at Frogmore House, which was hosted by Prince Charles. As she exited Windsor Castle, Meghan debuted her second look, a custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress in “lily white” with a halter neck and sexy open back. Congratulations to the royal newlyweds!