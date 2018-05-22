Mama June shockingly proposed to her boyfriend Geno in a new clip of the second season of ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ and it leaves us wondering if the lovebirds are engaged or even got hitched! Watch it here!

Is there a new couple ready to walk down the aisle?! Mama June, 38, can be seen talking about getting married to her boyfriend Geno in a new sneak peek video of the second season of her WE tv series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, and it has us thinking the couple may currently be engaged or even married! In the video, Mama June can be seen interrupting her daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, and her fiance Josh‘s wedding by proposing to marry Geno and even wanting to marry him right there on the spot during their ceremony! Despite the huge gesture, Geno seems hesitant as he says that she knows he doesn’t want to get married. The clips stop there, though, so we don’t exactly get to see what happens next until the episode airs, but it’s definitely an interesting situation to look forward to! It does, however, look like Pumpkin did get to marry Josh in Las Vegas on Apr. 30 so that’s always good to know! Check out the video here!

Although we don’t know if Mama June and Geno agreed to get engaged and/or married yet, it’s very plausible considering how close they’ve been. Back in Jan., Mama June talked about how happy she was in her relationship with Geno. “We’re very committed to one another and we both love each other,” she told E! Online. “We’re very happy in our relationship. We’re both best friends. We’re with each other 24/7. And it’s just happy.”

Mama June’s happiness is great to hear about since she’s been through a lot in the past couple of years. Her tremendous weight loss has been a wonderful transformation for her and is what her show is centered on but the sneak peek of the second season also seems to show that she’s been struggling to keep it off and gained back some weight. We’re looking forward to seeing exactly what’s become of Mama June’s personal and professional life as the new season approaches and we hope she’s been able to remain healthy and happy!

The second season premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot will air on June 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.