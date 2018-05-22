Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Suffering From Cystic Acne & It’s Honestly Inspirational

Lili Reinhart always looks gorgeous to us, but the star is opening up about her insecurities surrounding her cystic acne. We’ve never loved her more. See her open letter to fans below.

Lili Reinhart, 21, is a beautiful actress who lives a glamorous life walking red carpets, and doing photo shoots for websites and magazines. But just like so many of us, she has insecurities, and was VERY open with her fans on social media on May 21. “I have a cystic breakout on my forehead currently,” she wrote. “And I had to do a photoshoot all day long. I’ve had cystic acne since I was 12. And it has caused major self esteem issues ever since. I had to put my biggest insecurity on display. There was nowhere to hide. 20+ people were studying my face on the camera monitor at any given time during the 11 hour shoot. And all I could think about when I was in front of the camera were the pimples on my forehead. I always text my mom when I have a bad breakout to tell her how ugly I feel, and these breakouts shatter my confidence every time they appear.”

Lili continued, “I’m not sure if or when I’ll ever be able to accept my skin as it is. It’s problematic. It scars easily. It’s painful. But I’m hoping that someday I can feel beautiful even if I’m having a breakout. And that I won’t feel obsessive or paranoid. I feel the need to talk about my struggle with acne. Because maybe if I normalize my skin, more people… including myself… will be able to feel okay about their skin. My breakouts don’t define me. To anyone out there who feels embarrassed or ashamed by breakouts… I feel you. We have each other so let’s get through this acne experience together.” She’s not the only star who has spoken about their acne struggles — Kendall Jenner and Bella Thorne have been open as well.

Lili got a ton of support and love from fans, who appreciate her as she is! We think she is so brave to be open about her struggles — no one is perfect! We love you, Lili!