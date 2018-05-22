Kyle Korver: Fans Shocked To Find Out Cavs’ Star Is 37 After His Epic NBA Playoff Game

After Kyle Korver’s stellar performance in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game on May 21, fans took to Twitter to reveal how shocked they were that he’s already 37 years old. See the reaction here.

Kyle Korver was a standout for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their fourth NBA playoff game against the Boston Celtics, helping the team to a 111-102 victory to tie the series up 2-2. He finished the game with 14 points, and fans raved on Twitter about his performance after the win. Many fans were especially in awe because of Kyle’s age — he’s 37 years old, which is a bit past the “prime” of most NBA stars. Event the Cavs’ coach, Ty Lue, couldn’t believe it. “He’s 37 now? God dang!” he said during a post-game press conference. “We played him too many minutes. We need him though.”

One user on Twitter pointed out, “I don’t know what’s more amazing, that the Cavs need 37 year old Kyle Korver to be their 3rd best player or that he’s doing it.” Another added, “The Cavs are really 2 games away from the NBA Finals with 37 year old Kyle Korver as their 2nd best player. Incredible. LeBron [James] greatness is unparalleled.” Of course, the Cavs are nothing without Lebron, their star, but even he had to admit he was impressed by what Kyle left on that court May 21.

“I’ve loved Kyle ever since we made the trade to get him here,” LeBron admitted.”He’s just a true professional. There’s not many of us ’03 [draft] class guys still around. I feel like we’re cut from a different cloth because we’ve been around for so long. We have this work ethic and you see him every day putting in the work, putting his mind, his body into it. It’s not about his age. I think it’s just always keeping his body in the right position.”

37-year-old Kyle Korver putting his damn body on the line play in and play out. The rest of the #Cavs need to take notes. — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) May 22, 2018

Kyle Korver is 37 years old. 14 pts, 3 blocks, 4 rebounds. He played like a man who wants to go to the NBA FINALS. 👐 #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/LudW1gSLjc — Dee ☕ (@forevercanuck) May 22, 2018

The Cavs and Celtics will head back to Boston for game five of the playoffs on May 23. Tip-off will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.