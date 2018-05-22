Kim Zolciak makes 40 look good! The ‘RHOA’ star celebrated her birthday in paradise with husband Kroy Biermann, and marked the occasion by rocking a thong bikini. See the sexy AF pic here!

She’s the mother of six, but Kim Zolciak‘s body is still bangin’! The Don’t be Tardy star headed to the beach for a short getaway with husband Kroy Biermann on May 21 for her 40th birthday and looked absolutely gorgeous in a tiny bathing suit. Kroy took plenty of cute selfies on their trip, but one stood out among the rest. In the sexy pic, Kim is standing in the background with her back to the camera, looking over her shoulder in a sultry pose. She revealed that her bikini actually had thong bottoms! It’s no wonder why she chose to wear that, because her butt is incredible. Like, beyond words.

Let’s talk about how flat her stomach is, too. She’s been working out hard! Kim’s no stranger to rocking racy bathing suits while at the beach with her adoring husband. Well, if you can even count them as bathing suits. During a seaside getaway with Kroy in February, all she wore was a barely-there leopard thong. NO top. She covered up in Kroy’s selfies with her arm. He looks thrilled.

However, her 16-year-old daughter, Ariana Biermann, was not. She asked her mom a very important question in the comments: “Where is ur top?” Kim eventually answered her daughter, replying in the comments with, “@arianabiermann it’s on you can’t see it?” Nope! We definitely can’t. We have a feeling that Ariana’s not going to like her mom’s latest batch of sexy Instagram pics, either.