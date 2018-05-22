Khloe Kardashian Supports Tristan At Cavs Game As New Report Claims She Wants To Marry Him

Khloe Kardashian stepped out to once again support her man Tristan Thompson at his basketball game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 21 and she looked incredibly happy while doing so. See her arrival here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, was all smiles when she arrived at the Quickens Loan Arena in Cleveland, OH to once again support her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, during his May 21 game with the Cleveland Cavaliers as they played against the Boston Celtics. The new mom of daughter, True Thompson, was wearing a denim jacket over a long black dress and a black baseball cap from her clothing line, Good American, along with large hoop earrings when she stepped out to watch courtside. The blonde beauty looked as happy as could be as she greeted fellow game watchers, which leads us to believe she’s doing better than we might think.

Her appearance doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering this isn’t the first time she’s showed up to one of Tristan’s games since his infamous cheating scandal. The couple seem to be trying to make things work despite the negative headlines Tristan’s encountered after being seen with multiple women during Khloe’s pregnancy. Khloe has yet to speak out publicly about the situation but it doesn’t seem to be affecting her mood and in fact, she is reportedly “doing great”. “She seems happier and happier every day,” a source told People. “She wants her family to be together. She keeps Tristan on a short leash. He has been very apologetic.”

Tristan’s apologies seem to be working for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star because she’s not only planning on staying in Cleveland to be with Tristan, she’s also even thinking about marriage. “Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the source continued. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

It will be interesting to see where things between Khloe and Tristan go from here but it’s good to know they’re doing their best to work things out despite all of the drama! Whether Khloe and Tristan say “I do” in the future or not will depend on their own decisions but as always, we wish Khloe and Tristan happiness and hope they can both continue to enhance their lives now that they have baby True!