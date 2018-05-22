Khloe Kardashian Has Secret Spies Keeping An Eye On Tristan For Her: She ‘Has A Lot Of Doubts’

Khloe Kardashian is having a hard time trusting Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal, and we don’t blame her! HL hears exclusively that she has some spies in place to make sure he doesn’t cheat again!

Although Khloe Kardashian, 33, has seemingly forgiven Tristan Thompson, 27, for cheating on her, multiple times, throughout her pregnancy, she still doesn’t trust the Cleveland Cavalier. “Khloe is still hurt and has lingering resentment and trust issues with Tristan so she has sought the help of a few people she trusts to keep an eye on Tristan for her,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Inside the locker room and at all the games, whenever Khloe can’t be there, she has someone watching Tristan.” Recall, the power forward was caught cheating on Khloe in NYC, while she was home in Cleveland, alone, just one week before giving birth. Following that scandal, more videos were released of Tristan making out with two women while visiting Washington, DC in November. Khloe has since given birth to their baby True Thompson and remained in Cleveland with Tristan.

Although Khloe and Tristan appear to be well and good, as she’s been attending him NBA Playoff games and cheering him on, she still has her doubts. “Khloe is in close communication with a few select team staff that she trusts as well as a few wives and girlfriends of other players who are at all the games and who spy on Tristan for Khloe to keep him in check,” the insider revealed. “She still has a lot of doubt as to their future together so she talks to her few secret, trusted friends almost daily to get updates on everything going on with her baby daddy. She is hoping Tristan has changed his ways because she would be devastated if he were to be caught cheating again. However, if Tristan steps out of line again, Khloe will know about it ASAP.”

We hope for Tristan’s sake, he won’t cheat again. Khloe may no longer be furious, but her big sis Kim Kardashian definitely is! The sisters are reportedly still fighting over Khloe’s decision to stay with her disloyal baby daddy, but Khloe argues that she’s doing it for her baby. We’ll have to wait and see how this ends up and if those spies see anything they don’t like.