Kára McCullough Advises Her Miss USA Successor To ‘Wake Up & Tell Yourself You’re Limitless’

And the new Miss USA is… Miss Nebraska! In an exclusive interview, former titleholder, Kára McCullough offers advice to her successor!

Listen up, Sarah Rose Summers! Kára McCullough has some wonderful advice for you as you begin your year-long reign as the new Miss USA! “I’ve been through this and understand your fears, but to the next woman that does become Miss USA, know that you’re in for an opportunity of a lifetime,” the former Miss USA told HollywoodLife in an exclusive podcast interview. “You should wake up every morning telling yourself you’re limitless and also don’t be afraid to praise your accomplishments because the world does want to be a part of your life.” Whoa, that may not just be advice for Miss USA — that may be advice for every woman in the world!

Kára added, “You walk into a room, you have to demand attention because you know that you’re advocate for yourself, you’re an advocate for an organization and you want to be a game changer so they’re still relevant because it gives you life skills and lessons.” Kára’s successor made it clear that she is ready for that challenge. Nebraska’s Sarah Rose Summers was crowned the new Miss USA after making it through multiple rounds of cuts. The registered nurse responded with incredible class and power to her final question, which seemed to win the crowd, and all of America, over. “You’re on your way to a march and someone hands you a blank sign and a marker. What do you put on your sign and why?” host Nick Lachey asked. “I’d say ‘Speak your voice.’ I don’t know what march we’re on our way to in this hypothetical situation, but no matter where you’re going whatever type of march it is, you’re obviously on your way to that march because you care about that cause,” Sarah Rose so eloquently responded. “So go speak to people when they have questions. Communicate with them. Listen to their views also. That is one thing in the United States that we really need to focus on: listening to each other.” She truly represents the USA, in all its glory!

This also won’t be the last of Kára! The self-described equalist, who has rocked her natural hair on the runway and has a world-changing passion for science, will continue work on her platform and is developing a haircare line! We can’t wait to see all she does!