HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of Jennifer Lawrence talked about tackling the role of dangerous Russian spy Dominika in the high-stakes thriller ‘Red Sparrow.’



Red Sparrow is available now on Digital and Movies Anywhere, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. To celebrate the release, HollywoodLife is premiering an EXCLUSIVE clip of Jennifer Lawrence opening up about how the role of Dominika, especially the life she lives, is “completely different” from anything she’d ever known.

“I think the first thing that we were discussing for Dominika is this is just going to be a person in a personality that’s completely different from anything I really know growing up in America,” the Oscar winner says in our EXCLUSIVE video. “She’s really been put from a very young age into a position of survival, and her body has been used by the government from the time she was young. With ballet, being an athlete, being paid by the government, and then forced into this program.”

Dominika is a Russian secret agent who is trained to use sex as a weapon at the intense and brutal Sparrow School. She’ll do whatever it takes to survive and will use more than just her body. “The mind of somebody who is a survivor like Dominika is interesting because when somebody is vastly intelligent like she is, she’s 10 steps ahead of everyone else,” Jennifer continues. “She’s trained to use her body, and she ends up using her mind and her tenacity to succeed.”

The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray special features include 10 deleted scenes, director commentary, a look into the ensemble cast, the location, ballet and stunts, and so much more. Red Sparrow, which also stars Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Matthias Schoenaerts, is based on the best-selling 2013 novel of the same name by Jason Matthews.