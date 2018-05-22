Jennifer Hudson & Kyla Jade Leave Us Shook With Their ‘Voice’ Duet Of ‘Hairspray’ Classic

YAS, QUEENS! Jennifer Hudson graced us with her presence during ‘The Voice’ season 14 finale to perform with top 4 finalist Kyla Jade. The singing divas performed an epic song from ‘Hairspray!’

Jennifer Hudson and Kyla Jade have a special connection. The Voice season 14 finalist is JHud’s former backup singer! Everything came full circle for these two on the finale when Jennifer returned to perform with Kyla. The dynamic duo sang “I Know Where I’ve Been” from the hit musical Hairspray.

Jennifer looked like a goddess in a silver sparkling mini dress. Her legs went on for days! Kyla coordinated with Jennifer in a sparkling black dress. Jennifer and Kyla held hands during their performance, and it was the sweetest things. Jennifer’s voice sounded stellar, and Kyla held her own with JHud.

The Oscar and Grammy winner first performed the song on NBC’s Hairspray Live! in Dec. 2016. Jennifer slayed her performance then, and she did the same thing with Kyla on The Voice. These two need to collaborate on a new song as soon as humanly possible. Their voices together are magic.

Jennifer wasn’t the only celebrity to grace the stage on The Voice finale. Jason Aldean, Julia Michaels, Halsey, Big Sean, James Bay, Dua Lipa, and season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski.