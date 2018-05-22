Kelly Clarkson’s Simple Diet Revealed — How She Lost Weight & Feels Great

Kelly Clarkson is looking better than ever after dropping 40 pounds. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she she lost the weight through a few tweaks in her diet.

What a hottie! Kelly Clarkson, was totally feeling herself while hosting the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and she loved changing gowns to show off her incredible new figure. The 36-year-old singer has dropped a whopping 40 pounds but she didn’t do it by any starvation or crazy diets. “Kelly has been able to lose weight by following a real simple diet plan. She has cut out a significant amount of sugar from her diet and increased her vegetable intake,” a source close to Kelly tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Sugar is one of the worst ingredients in food and drink as it offers up tons of calories and no nutrients whatsoever.

“Kelly is also focusing on portion control, lean proteins like chicken and fish and just trying to eat less. She has a salad for lunch and has also quit drinking soda. Plus she is also exercising more regularly with her personal trainer. She has struggled with other diets in the past, but loves this one cause she is keeping it really simple and less of a diet and more just learning to eat healthy. She is now eating less too and feels great too.” our insider adds.

Not only is she feeling great, she’s looking sensational as well. Kelly hasn’t been this thin since her Oct. 2013 wedding to husband Brandon Blackstock. The Love So Soft” singer got pregnant right away and had two children back to back. She never really had time to lose the baby weight between when daughter River Rose arrived in 2014 and when son Remington was born less than two years later. Even when people trolled her over her weight, Kelly had a great sense of humor about it. In the summer of 2017 a Twitter user wrote to her saying “You’re fat” and she replied back “and still f***ing awesome.” Now she doesn’t have to deal with such harsh criticism of her figure because Kelly looks fantastic!