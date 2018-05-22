Florence + The Machine Stuns With Angelic ‘Hunger’ Performance On ‘Voice’ Finale

Florence + the Machine blessed us all with their fantastic performance of their new single ‘Hunger’ on ‘The Voice’s season 14 finale. Florence Welch’s voice has sent been sent from the high heavens.

Florence + the Machine performances are always one of a king. Florence Welch’s beautiful voice is everything we’ve ever wanted and more. Florence and her band performed their song “Hunger” during the season 14 finale of The Voice. The performance from start to finish was top notch.

When the band took the stage, sheets were draped everywhere. Florence was dressed in a gorgeous silk dress and didn’t have any shoes on! Her voice sounded like the definition of perfection. She pranced across the stage during the performance. Florence was really feeling the music!

The band has been hard at work on their upcoming album, High As Hope, which will be released June 29, so they haven’t been performing lately. It’s been 3 years since Florence + the Machine’s released their last album. The wait is going to be so worth it. The band’s past 3 albums have been absolute dynamite. That’s why they’ve been nominated for Grammys 6 times!

The band recently performed some of their new songs at a pre-album release show on May 21. She gave fans some background on her emotional song “Hunger.” According to Billboard, she told the audience: “The fact that I didn’t want to put it into a song meant that it should go into a song. I had no idea what would happen and I was scared.” This new album is going to make us feel all the feels, that’s for sure!