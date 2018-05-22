Chloe Kohanski Makes Huge Return To ‘The Voice’ To Perform New Single ‘Come This Far’

Look who’s back! Season 13 winner of ‘The Voice,’ Chloe Kohanski, returned to the show for the season 14 finale, where she performed her new song, ‘Come This Far.’ Amazing!

Chloe Kohanski is no stranger to The Voice stage, and just five months after she won the competition herself, she came back to perform during the season 14 finale on May 22. The 24-year-old gave viewers a taste of what she’s been up to over the last few months with a rendition of her new song, “Come This Far,” and reminded us all just why we loved her so much and voted her to win last season of the competition. Chloe still has the same unique voice and performance sass that viewers know and love!

Thanks to Chloe, Blake Shelton got his sixth win on The Voice last December. The two were a bit of an unlikely pair, but they proved to be the dynamic duo, ending the season with a victory. This time around, Blake has a good shot at potentially winning once again, with two artists, Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade, competing in the finale. They’re going up against Alicia Keys’ team member, Britton Buchanan, and rookie coach, Kelly Clarkson’s, artist, Brynn Cartelli. All four singers gave incredible performances during the May 21 episode, and it truly is anybody’s game!

During part one of the finale, the contestants each had to sing a cover song, duet with their coach and debut an original song. The winner will be revealed at the end of tonight’s episode, based strictly on viewer votes. Of course, the night will be jam-packed full of performances before then! Along with Chloe, stars like Halsey, Big Sean, Jason Aldean, and plenty of others, will be taking the stage. What an epic night!