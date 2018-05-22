Caleb Lee Hutchinson Gushes Over GF & ‘Idol’ Winner Maddie Poppe: ‘I Love You’

Get ready for your heart to melt! Caleb Lee Hutchinson posted the sweetest Instagram message about girlfriend Maddie Poppe after she won ‘American Idol’ and dropped three major words — ‘I LOVE YOU!’

Okay, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, 19, is officially the proudest boyfriend ever! Even though he came in second place to Maddie Poppe, 20, on American Idol, he was beyond excited for his girl. “MY GIRLFRIEND WON AMERICAN IDOL!!! No one deserved it more than you babe,” Caleb wrote on Instagram. “I am honored to know you and even more honored to call you mine. Don’t forget about me. I love you.”

Caleb and Maddie announced right before the season 16 results were revealed that they are dating. “She’s my best pal,” Caleb told the audience during the finale. “I’ve known her since Hollywood Week, and she actually happens to be my girlfriend.” The announcement was totally out of left field. We knew finalists Gabby Barrett, 18, and Cade Foehner, 21,were dating, but we had no idea about Caleb and Maddie!

The couple has been keeping this a secret for months. “January 21st was the first day I laid eyes on her. From then on, we haven’t been apart at all,” Caleb told HollywoodLife and other media outlets. Maddie revealed that they decided to keep their romance under wraps because they “didn’t want people to think we weren’t concentrating on the competition.”

Maddie thought she was going to be single for a “long time” after heartbreak, but Caleb just swooped in and changed everything! “I didn’t want to date anyone for a long time, and I thought I was going to be single for a long time as I’d had a lot of heartbreak and wasn’t looking for anything or anyone – he’s perfect,” Maddie also said. “He’s perfect.” Aw! We can’t even deal with the cuteness!