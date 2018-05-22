Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Why He’s Worried About Them Going Into A Long Distance Relationship

Pete Davidson is reportedly casually dating Ariana Grande but he’s hesitant to get excited about the future since he’s not sure if he’ll be able to see her as much as he’d like. Get EXCLUSIVE details here!

Ariana Grande, 24, and Pete Davidson, 24, have just started to casually date but Pete is not as confident as he’d like to be when it comes to a future with the “Love Me Harder” singer and it’s all because of the long-distance they’re already having to endure. “Timing is the biggest issue for Pete and Ariana to move forward with a healthy, fun relationship,” a Saturday Night Live insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He is totally into her but it’s hard because he wants to see her more than is possible. They are both super busy with work and so making time for date nights and intimacy is impossible sometimes. He wants her bad but is doing his best to be patient and letting things happen naturally between them.”

It’s most likely a good idea that Pete’s deciding to be patient considering the fact that rushing into things may do more harm than good. “Ariana and Pete are trying to keep things casual for now, as they’ve both just come out of long-term relationships and they don’t want to jump straight into anything heavy straight away,” another source close to Ariana told us. As most people know, Ariana and her ex Mac Miller, announced their split earlier this month so she’s been newly single for the first time in two years. Pete recently ended his relationship with his girlfriend around the same time so everything is definitely still fresh.

In addition to her new relationship with Pete, Ariana recently made headlines when she tweeted love to her fans in honor of the one year anniversary of the tragic terrorist bombing after her concert in Manchester, U.K. “thinking of you all today and every day I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day,” her tweet read.