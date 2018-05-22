James Bay Brings All The Feels With Help From Alicia Keys During ‘The Voice’ Finale Performance

‘The Voice’ finale was jam-packed with epic performances, including one from the always-incredible James Bay. The Brit sang his latest single, ‘Us’ — with ‘The Voice’ coach, Alicia Keys, herself!

James Bay was one of several performers to take the stage during The Voice finale, and he completely captivated the crowd with his performance of “Us.” Even better? He was joined by Alicia Keys for the performance. The song is the newest single off James’ recently-released album, and The Voice was the perfect place for him to promote it — after all, the show is ALL about music, right?! The British singer just released his second studio album, Electric Light, on May 18, and has been making the rounds on a press tour over the last few weeks. Have you checked it out yet?!

There’s plenty more where this came from on the epic May 22 finale, too. Other artists, like Halsey, Big Sean, Julia Michaels, Jennifer Hudson, Kane Brown, and plenty of others, performed throughout the night, leading up to the big reveal of season 14’s winner. The competition has come down to Brynn Cartelli, Spensha Baker, Kyla Jade and Britton Buchanan, and after all of their epic performances on the finale’s first night, it’s going to be a tough call! The winner is based on America’s votes, and all four artists received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public.

Blake Shelton has the best odds at winning this season, with two contestants, Kyla and Spensha, still in the running. Meanwhile, Alicia is looking for Britton to give her her second win, while rookie, Kelly Clarkson, is hoping Brynn will help her Voice season debut end with a victory.

The winner will be announced by host, Carson Daly, at the end of the May 22 finale, which concludes at 11:00 p.m. ET. We’re full of anticipation about what will go down!