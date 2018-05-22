Aaron Schlossberg: Attorney In Viral Rant Apologizes & Says He’s Not A Racist — That’s Not The ‘Real Me’

NYC attorney Aaron Schlossberg is apologizing after getting caught on video in a vicious racist rant against people speaking Spanish in a restaurant. We’ve got what he has to say for himself.

New York lawyer Aaron Schlossberg became a viral sensation in the worst way after he was caught on cellphone video screaming at people speaking Spanish inside a Fresh Kitchen deli in midtown Manhattan and threatening to call ICE on them. The truly vile video posted to social media on May 15 and has caused quite a firestorm. Now Schlossberg is offering up an apology. “Seeing myself online opened my eyes — the manner in which I expressed myself is unacceptable and is not the person I am,” he wrote in a Twitter post on May 22. “I see my words and actions hurt people, and for that I am deeply sorry.”

He continued that “people should be able to express themselves freely” but “should do so calmly and respectfully,” something he clearly did not do. Schlossberg added, “What the video did not convey is the real me. I am not racist. One of the reasons I moved to New York is precisely because of the remarkable diversity offered in this wonderful city. I love this country and this city, in part because of immigrants and the diversity of cultures immigrants bring to this country.”

Well, the viral video sure begs to differ on the last part of the statement. Schlossberg started yelling at the restaurant manager that his employees were speaking Spanish when they should be speaking English, saying “”This is America!” People around him began videotaping his awful rant and can be heard calling Schlossberg “ignorant” as his terrible behavior escalated. “My guess is they’re not documented. So my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country,” he said.

Then it got even worse. Schlossberg yelled, “If they have the balls to come here and live off my money, I pay for their welfare,” which is incorrect because undocumented people cannot collect federal benefits. “I pay for their ability to be here. The least they can do is speak English.” Oh, and to top it all off he body-shamed a woman who was filming him. “Maybe you shouldn’t eat that sandwich today. Take a break from the food,” he rudely told her. What a jerk.