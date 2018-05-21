WWE Star Paige: Alleged New Sex Videos Leak Online More Than 1 Year After Last Scandal

Once again, it appears that Paige’s privacy has been violated. Three new videos allegedly featuring the WWE Superstar were posted online and fans were outraged that someone would do such a cruel thing.

Over the past weekend, three explicit videos allegedly featuring WWE’s Paige, 25, hit the internet, according to Ringside News. The videos supposedly show her having sex with “current SmackDown Live! wrestler Xavier Woods, former RAW General Manager Brad Maddox and an unidentified man.” It’s quite possible that, if these videos are of Paige, that they’re merely from the same batch of videos that were posted without her consent in 2017. This second round of leaked videos comes a day after old private photos of Zelina Vega, 27, were posted online, according to wrestling website WWF Old School.

The WWE Universe’s response to these new leaks? Outrage. “Okay Real Talk enough with Paige’s leaks,” @JerichoIsAlpha tweeted, expressing the anger and frustration over Paige having to relive this nightmare. “The woman has gone through enough. Please don’t view them or share it. You’re only helping spread a bad message. Just ignore it. The person doing this literally has no life. Paige has fixed hers and this assh*le is just pathetic.” “If I scroll though my timeline and see Paige leaks. Or Zelina for that matter. You are Blocked.” @RowdyRondaR. Overall, the sentiment was the same: anger that someone would try to hurt Paige like that.

When Paige spoke for the first time after the initial leak, she said she “wanted to physically harm myself” over not just her personal humiliation, but she was angry that her family was suffering “the same fate … because of my mistake.” She further went into these feelings of self-destruction when speaking on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast. “I had a ton of people destroying me. Cyberbullying is a real thing. 50 per cent of that is what made me want to kill myself. These people don’t have a life,” she said, per Sportskeeda.

“I crave privacy. I want it. I don’t even want to tell people the next time I speak to a guy, I don’t want people to know about it, and it’s mostly because of what’s happened this year,” she also said on Chasing Glory “That scarred me, just people invading my privacy to a point where sometimes I don’t even want to go out, because I’m like ‘People are just looking at me bad’ “

It has been quite a rough year for Paige. After more than a year off WWE television following neck surgery and a 60-day suspension over a pair of wellness violations, Paige returned for what should have been her major comeback. Sadly, it was cut short as an injury forced her to retire from in-ring competition on April 9, 2018. Following this, she transitioned into a new role as SmackDown’s General Manager, appearing on SmackDown! Live every week.