Spensha Baker: 5 Things To Know ‘The Voice’ Season 14 Fan Fave

Spensha Baker’s ready to win it all! The Team Blake contestant is a top 4 finalist on ‘The Voice’ season 14, and she’s got some incredible pipes. Here’s what you need to know about Spensha before the finale!

1. The Voice isn’t her first rodeo with a singing competition series. Spensha, 25, was a contestant on Star Search in 2004. She came in second place and signed with Interscope Records. Over a decade later, she finds herself competing for the title of The Voice season 14 winner!

2. She’s released an album already! Spensha dropped her first gospel album, OutLoud!, in 2008. “Outloud! is the message behind the whole thing, to live your life out loud and not to be afraid of who you are and whose you are, and just to really be confident and stand firm in what you believe in,” Spensha told CBN.

3. She felt “completely lost” after being dropped from her label. Spensha toured for three years after the release of Outloud! before she was let go. According to Idol Chatter, that moment left her “completely lost.” She moved to Nashville after her deal ended, where she fell in love with country music. However, the pressure of the industry led her back to Texas,” her Voice bio page reads.

4. She loves having Blake Shelton as a coach. The country singer has had the winning singer on his team a total of 6 times since the show began. Spensha’s experience with Blake has been nothing but perfect. “He’s the best because he listens, and is intuitive. He makes everyone he works with feel like they are getting special attention,” Spensha told MySanAntonio. “He’s never intimidated to let you know what you’re doing wrong. He wants you to get as much knowledge and experience as possible while you’re on the show.”

5. She’s not the only contestant on Blake’s team! Spensha is up against fellow Team Blake member Kyla Jade, 33. They’ll be dueling it out with Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli, 15, and Team Alicia’s Britton Buchanan, 18, on The Voice season 14 finale, which airs May 21 and May 22 on NBC.