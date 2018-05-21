Lee Brice: 5 Things To Know About Country Singer Performing At Miss USA 2018

Those who tune into Miss USA 2018 will be treated to more than just a beauty pageant! There’ll be some live performances, too — including one from Lee Brice. Get to know the singer here.

The 2018 Miss USA pageant is going to be a night to be remembered! The annual event, which is going down on May 21, will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and be judged by Natasha Curry, Jamie Kern Lima, Crystle Stewart, Liliana Vasquez and Denise White. But in addition to the swimsuit competition, evening gown segment and interview portion of the event, there will also be some star-studded entertainment provided by 98 Degrees and Lee Brice. Here’s everything to know about Lee!

1. His career started as a songwriter. While Lee has several country music hits of his own at this point, he kicked off his career by writing songs for some of the biggest names in the industry. He co-wrote Garth Brooks’ hit “More Than A Memory,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country charts. He’s also written tracks for stars like Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill and plenty more over the years!

2. You’ll recognize plenty of his songs from country radio. Lee released his first studio album in 2010, which featured his top-charting hit “Love Like Crazy.” Some of his other popular songs include “I Drive Your Truck,” “Hard To Love” and “Parking Lot Party,” among others.

3. His work has been nominated at big award shows. Although Lee has never won a major award, he’s been up for four ACM Awards, one CMT Music Award, two CMA Awards and even two Grammy Awards!

4. Singing wasn’t always his priority. Lee actually played football in college at Clemson University, which he attended on scholarship for the sport. However, after suffering an arm injury, he decided to put his focus solely on music.

5. He’s a husband and father. Lee married his wife, Sara, in April 2013. They have three kids together — a son, Takoda, born in 2008, a second son, Ryker, born in 2013, and a daughter, Trulee, born in 2017.