Tyra Banks Had More Fun Than Anyone At The BBMAs & We Have The Gifs To Prove It

Tyra Banks lived her best life while at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and the proof is in the gifs! The model became the subject of hilarious memes after her epic reactions went viral! See her first meeting with BTS and more!

One celebrity becomes the meme of every awards show there is, and this year, Tyra Banks, 44, won the crown at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20! The model’s hilarious dance moves, reactions and one-liners were made into epic gifs that made their way around the internet, of course! Tyra’s dramatic commentary about Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera‘s performance of “Fall in Line” was one of the first moments to go viral. Her fact literally lit up as she the meme caught her saying, “That was powerful!”

The Victoria’s Secret alum had everyone laughing when she met BTS for the very first time. She posed with the seven-member band where she propped her hand up on her hip and the other by her face, as she made a total meme-worthy face (as seen below). Tyra herself even reposted the meme because she was so excited she had finally met the pop sensations. “Meeting BTS is… better than smizing,” Tyra tweeted. And, incase you haven’t caught enough America’s Next Top Model episodes, “smizing” is Tyra’s secret to nailing a photo. Smizing, not to be confused with “smiling,” is a look that involves smiling, not only with your mouth, but through your eyes as well; Smiling with the eyes, hence, “smize“.

Other gifs floated around the internet, which showed Tyra jamming out to the many performances while sitting in the audience. She sang, made gaudy facial expressions and honestly, just lived her best life. One thing is for sure after seeing Tyra’s BBMAs night out — She is the person you want to attend a party with!