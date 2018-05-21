Summer TV Schedule 2018: When ‘America’s Got Talent’ & More Premiere
Spring is wrapping up, so that means it’s almost summer! Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean there’s any less TV to watch. Here’s a schedule of new and returning shows premiering in summer 2018!
The summer TV shows schedule is looking good. With May sweeps winding down, that means summer is right around the corner. Every year, new shows and some of your faves return for their summer premieres. If you thought your DVR was going to get a break, think again!
On or right after the Memorial Day holiday, hit series like The Bachelorette and America’s Got Talent will return for all-new seasons. Shows will continue to premiere all through the hot summer months. One of the last new shows to premiere is Amazon’s highly-anticipated Jack Ryan on Aug. 31. Check out the summer TV schedule below!
Monday, May 28
8 p.m. – The Bachelorette season 14 on ABC
10 p.m. – Six season 2 on History
10 p.m. – American Chopper season 11 on Discovery
Tuesday, May 29
12:01 a.m. PT – Arrested Development season 5 on Netflix
8 p.m. – Beat Shazam season 2 on Fox
8 p.m. – America’s Got Talent season 13 on NBC
9 p.m. – Love Connection season 2 on Fox
9 p.m. – Animal Kingdom season 3 on TNT
10 p.m. – World Of Dance season 2 on NBC
10 p.m. – Queen Sugar season 3 on OWN
Wednesday, May 30
12:01 a.m. PT – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 on Netflix
8 p.m. – Black Ink Crew: Chicago season 4 on VH1
8 p.m. – MasterChef season 9 on Fox (2-hour premiere)
8 p.m. – American Ninja Warrior season 7 on NBC
10 p.m. – Running Wild With Bear Grylls season 4 on NBC
10 p.m. – Queen Sugar season 3 on OWN
10 p.m. – Reverie series premiere on NBC
Sunday, June 3
9 p.m. – Pose series premiere on FX
Monday, June 4
8 p.m. – So You Think You Can Dance season 15 on Fox
8 p.m. – The Fosters series Finale on Freeform
9 p.m. – Whose Line Is It Anyway? on The CW
9 p.m. – Dietland series premiere on AMC
Tuesday, June 5
9 p.m. – Teachers season 3 on TVLand
10 p.m. – Younger season 5 on TVLand
10 p.m. – Humans season 3 on AMC
Wednesday, June 6
10 p.m. – Condor series premiere on AT&T Audience Network
Thursday, June 7
8 p.m. – The Four: Battle for Stardom season 2 on Fox
8 p.m. – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger series finale on Freeform
9 p.m. – Nashville midseason premiere on CMT
10 p.m. – American Woman series premiere on Paramount
Sunday, June 10
8 p.m. – Celebrity Family Feud on ABC
9 p.m. – Claws season 2 on TNT
Tuesday, June 12
8 p.m. – The Bold Type season 2 on Freeform
Wednesday, June 13
9 p.m. – Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back series premiere on Fox
Thursday, June 14
9 p.m. – Marlon season 2 on NBC
10 p.m. – Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce season 5 on Bravo
Sunday, June 17
9 p.m. – The Affair season 4 on Showtime
9 p.m. – Deep State series premiere on Epix
10 p.m. – Shades of Blue season 3 on NBC
Tuesday, June 19
10 p.m. – Drunk History season 5 on Comedy Central
Wednesday, June 20
8 p.m. – Young & Hungry season 5 on Freeform
9 p.m. – Yellowstone series premiere on Paramount Network
Thursday, June 21
9 p.m. – Queen Of The South season 3 on USA
10 p.m. – Shooter season 3 on USA
Friday, June 22
12:01 a.m. PT – Marvel’s Luke Cage season 2 (Netflix)
Sunday, June 24
10 p.m. – Preacher season 3 on AMC
Friday, June 29
12:01 a.m. PT – Glow season 2 on Netflix
8 p.m. – Masters Of Illusion premiere on The CW
Sunday, July 1
9 p.m. – Power season 5 on Starz
Tuesday, July 10
8 p.m. – The Outpost series premiere on The CW
Wednesday, July 11
8 p.m. – The Burden of Truth series premiere on The CW
Sunday, July 22
8 p.m. – Shark Week on Discovery
Tuesday, July 31
10 p.m. – Making It series premiere on NBC
Friday, August 31
12:01 a.m. PT – Jack Ryan series premiere on Amazon