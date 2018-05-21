Summer TV Schedule 2018: When ‘America’s Got Talent’ & More Premiere

Spring is wrapping up, so that means it’s almost summer! Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean there’s any less TV to watch. Here’s a schedule of new and returning shows premiering in summer 2018!

The summer TV shows schedule is looking good. With May sweeps winding down, that means summer is right around the corner. Every year, new shows and some of your faves return for their summer premieres. If you thought your DVR was going to get a break, think again!

On or right after the Memorial Day holiday, hit series like The Bachelorette and America’s Got Talent will return for all-new seasons. Shows will continue to premiere all through the hot summer months. One of the last new shows to premiere is Amazon’s highly-anticipated Jack Ryan on Aug. 31. Check out the summer TV schedule below!

Monday, May 28

8 p.m. – The Bachelorette season 14 on ABC

10 p.m. – Six season 2 on History

10 p.m. – American Chopper season 11 on Discovery

Tuesday, May 29

12:01 a.m. PT – Arrested Development season 5 on Netflix

8 p.m. – Beat Shazam season 2 on Fox

8 p.m. – America’s Got Talent season 13 on NBC

9 p.m. – Love Connection season 2 on Fox

9 p.m. – Animal Kingdom season 3 on TNT

10 p.m. – World Of Dance season 2 on NBC

10 p.m. – Queen Sugar season 3 on OWN

Wednesday, May 30

12:01 a.m. PT – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 on Netflix

8 p.m. – Black Ink Crew: Chicago season 4 on VH1

8 p.m. – MasterChef season 9 on Fox (2-hour premiere)

8 p.m. – American Ninja Warrior season 7 on NBC

10 p.m. – Running Wild With Bear Grylls season 4 on NBC

10 p.m. – Queen Sugar season 3 on OWN

10 p.m. – Reverie series premiere on NBC

Sunday, June 3

9 p.m. – Pose series premiere on FX

Monday, June 4

8 p.m. – So You Think You Can Dance season 15 on Fox

8 p.m. – The Fosters series Finale on Freeform

9 p.m. – Whose Line Is It Anyway? on The CW

9 p.m. – Dietland series premiere on AMC

Tuesday, June 5

9 p.m. – Teachers season 3 on TVLand

10 p.m. – Younger season 5 on TVLand

10 p.m. – Humans season 3 on AMC

Wednesday, June 6

10 p.m. – Condor series premiere on AT&T Audience Network

Thursday, June 7

8 p.m. – The Four: Battle for Stardom season 2 on Fox

8 p.m. – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger series finale on Freeform

9 p.m. – Nashville midseason premiere on CMT

10 p.m. – American Woman series premiere on Paramount

Sunday, June 10

8 p.m. – Celebrity Family Feud on ABC

9 p.m. – Claws season 2 on TNT

Tuesday, June 12

8 p.m. – The Bold Type season 2 on Freeform

Wednesday, June 13

9 p.m. – Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back series premiere on Fox

Thursday, June 14

9 p.m. – Marlon season 2 on NBC

10 p.m. – Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce season 5 on Bravo

Sunday, June 17

9 p.m. – The Affair season 4 on Showtime

9 p.m. – Deep State series premiere on Epix

10 p.m. – Shades of Blue season 3 on NBC

Tuesday, June 19

10 p.m. – Drunk History season 5 on Comedy Central

Wednesday, June 20

8 p.m. – Young & Hungry season 5 on Freeform

9 p.m. – Yellowstone series premiere on Paramount Network

Thursday, June 21

9 p.m. – Queen Of The South season 3 on USA

10 p.m. – Shooter season 3 on USA

Friday, June 22

12:01 a.m. PT – Marvel’s Luke Cage season 2 (Netflix)

Sunday, June 24

10 p.m. – Preacher season 3 on AMC

Friday, June 29

12:01 a.m. PT – Glow season 2 on Netflix

8 p.m. – Masters Of Illusion premiere on The CW

Sunday, July 1

9 p.m. – Power season 5 on Starz

Tuesday, July 10

8 p.m. – The Outpost series premiere on The CW

Wednesday, July 11

8 p.m. – The Burden of Truth series premiere on The CW

Sunday, July 22

8 p.m. – Shark Week on Discovery

Tuesday, July 31

10 p.m. – Making It series premiere on NBC

Friday, August 31

12:01 a.m. PT – Jack Ryan series premiere on Amazon