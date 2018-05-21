MDW Plans?: Celebrity Stylist Ade Samuel Reveals How You Can Throw The Summer’s Hottest Party

Summer is right around the corner and you know what that means? — — Outdoor parties, tasty cocktails (and mocktails), delicious food and fabulous style, of course! But, how can you separate yourself from the rest of the party-throwing pack? We’ve got you covered! Celeb stylist Ade Samuel — who has worked with countless stars, including Beyoncé, the Kardashians, Kelly Rowland, Rihanna, Big Sean and Nicole Richie (to name a few) — is here to help you throw the summer’s biggest and best party, ever! We caught up with the stylist, who was hosting her own summer brunch party in LA with Red Bull to launch the new Summer Edition. Therefore, she was fully equipped to lend us some party-throwing secrets on the fly!

“The ultimate Summer party includes festive decor as well refreshing drinks!” Ade told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Make sure the atmosphere feels authentic to you, and your guests feel the vibe as soon as they walk through the door. I love variant ambiances and like to incorporate that into my parties. The brunch I hosted is to celebrate the new Red Bull Summer Edition Coconut Berry, so it was all about tropical vibes.” But, how did she create those island vibes? — “I used tropical leaves with calligraphy instead of traditional place cards,” Ade explained. “I also styled drinks with mini umbrellas and floral garnishes, which added an eye-catching element!”

What’s the perfect festival and summer style trend? Can you share a few you particularly like?

The best looks during Summer are any looks that are flowy (dresses, blouses, shorts) and anything with color! BOLD colors and standout prints are some of Spring/Summer 2018 biggest runway trends. Throw away black for summer and add some color to your wardrobe!

Can you share your party “dos” and “dont’s?”

Do make seating arrangements in advance to make sure everyone has a seat and encourage great conversation.

Do incorporate small surprises throughout the event to keep your guests excited.

Don’t forget to be a good host and make time for everyone!

What’s one common mistake that people make when throwing/planning a party?

The one common mistake I see that happens often is when people try and create a “Perfect” party. When throwing a party – the aim is to have fun and also to create that kind of environment! Don’t overthink! Just enjoy the party planning process, as it’s very creative and exciting.

Now that you’ve got the tips and tricks to throw the best summer bash, it’s time to add a tasty twist to your party! Ade shared her favorite summer mocktail recipes with us to make sure your guests’ thirst is quenched and satisfied! For those who are 21+, you can add the vodka of your choice to spice things up a bit!

Ade’s Coconut Tings

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounce Coconut Berry Red Bull

½ ounce ginger simple syrup

½ ounce lemon juice

1 ½ ounce splash of club soda

Instructions: In a Collins glass, combine ginger simple syrup, lemon juice, Red Bull and splash of club soda. Stir with cocktail spoon. Garnish with single edible pansy.

————

Island Vibes

Ingredients:

Handful of blueberries

½ ounce homemade simple syrup

½ ounce fresh lime juice

1 1/2 ounce Coconut Berry Red Bull

Splash of club soda

Instructions: Muddle berries, lime juice, simple syrup in double rocks glass. Add ice. Top with splash of club soda and Red Bull. Garnish with mini, edible flowers.