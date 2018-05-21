Spensha Baker Brings Country To ‘The Voice’ Finale With Gorgeous ‘Merry Go ‘Round’ Performance

Spensha Baker is one of four finalists left on season 14 of ‘The Voice,’ and she KILLED it when she performed during part one of the finale on May 21!

Blake Shelton has two artists in the running to win season 14 of The Voice, and one of his powerhouse vocalist, Spensha Baker, totally nailed her finale performance on May 21. Spensha took the stage three times to sing throughout the show, with her first performance being a cover of Kacey Musgraves’ heartfelt and beautiful song, “Merry Go Round.” Spensha poured emotion into the song as she belted out the lyrics perfectly, and it was truly stunning.

Spensha always nails her performances on The Voice, but she’s up against some tough competition in the finale. Fellow team Blake singer, Kyla Jade, is also an incredible vocalist, while Kelly Clarkson’s 15-year-old artist, Brynn Cartelli, is a force to be reckoned with and Alicia Keys’ contestant, Britton Buchanan, has won over viewers weeks after week. Spensha impressed Blake and Kelly during her Blind Audition earlier this season, and she clearly made the right choice by picking the country singer as her coach — the two have stuck together ever since!

Spensha was almost eliminated during the Live Playoffs, but Blake hand-chose her to be the third artist on his team in the Top 12, so she could continue on in the competition. Since then, she’s received enough viewer votes to keep moving forward, and has rightfully earned her spot in the finale!

The Voice viewers will cast their votes after the Top 4 perform on May 21, and the winner will be revealed during part two of the finale on May 22. It all comes down to this!