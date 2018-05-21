Sofia Richie Brings Scott Disick To Support Dad At ‘Idol’ Finale — Even After Lionel’s Disapproval: See Pic

Three months after Lionel Richie called Sofia Richie’s romance with Scott Disick a ‘phase, the teenager brought her older beau to the live ‘American Idol’ finale…where Lionel is a judge!

Either Lionel Richie finally approves of Scott Disick’s relationship with his daughter, Sofia Richie, 19….or Sofia is trying harder than ever to shove it in his face! The model showed up to support her dad on night one of the American Idol finale on May 22, and she shockingly brought Scott with her for the live show. This comes just three months after Lionel publicly dissed the pair’s romance, calling it “just a phase,” and admitting that he was certain it would be over soon enough.

“I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” Lionel told The Daily Telegraph in February. “Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said ‘Dad, I’m in love.’ My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days! She’s 19. When you’re 19 you know everything.” Still, Sofia has not let her dad’s disapproval stop her from continuing her relationship with Scott. In fact, the two seem more serious than ever these days.

Now that Sofia was finally introduced to Scott’s three kids with Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year, the couple has been spotted on outings with the youngsters quite often. They even took a family vacation to Cabo together in March! Meanwhile, Kourtney has brought her younger man, Younes Bendjima, around the children, as well. It’s safe to say that Kourt and Scott have both definitely moved on!

Whether or not Lionel has actually given Scott his stamp of approval is still up for debate, but either way, it seems Sofia will be holding strong to this relationship — even with the 15 year age difference!