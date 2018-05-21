Miss Nebraska Crowned Miss USA & Fans Are Ecstatic: ‘She Deserved To Win’

Miss Nebraska is now Miss USA, and the internet is going bananas. Find out what fans had to say about Sarah Rose Summers’ win here!

What a doll! Sarah Rose Summers was crowned Miss USA on May 21, and boy did she deserve it. The former Miss Nebraska faced pretty tough competition, but it’s clear her elegant evening gown, toned swimsuit body, and final answer scored her the crown. Pretty exciting, right! “Another story of being persistent and determination shined today. Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA 2018,” one fan tweeted after her epic win. “This couldn’t have happened to a more deserving and beautiful young woman. As a former Miss Nebraska USA, I’m so thrilled Sarah brought the crown to the Cornhusker state. She’s the real deal folks. Miss Universe better watch out!” Kim Cung tweeted. We couldn’t agree more!

However, fans were calling Sarah as the winner before the show was even over! “Miss Nebraska’s got it in the bag,” one user tweeted before the winner was announced. TBH, she really did standout. For her final question, Sarah was asked what would she write on a blank sign given to her while on her way to a march. And not knowing which march she was going to, Sarah simply said she would write “speak your voice.” This answer was especially crucial in today’s society, and we love her for that! “Miss USA 2018 is Miss Nebraska and even without knowing her I’m glad. Her answers and personality won it. Congrats!” another fan tweeted. We’re sure she’s loving all of this support!

And, Sarah is not just a beauty. Sarah is also a registered nurse who attended Texas Christian University. She graduated Cum Laude and completed two separate degrees: Bachelor of Science in Child Development and a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication with a Business minor. So, she’s certainly got beauty and brains. Congrats again Sarah!