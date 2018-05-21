Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Prove Marriage Is Great: All Smiles In 1st Post-Wedding Pic

Aww! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first Monday as a married couple with massive smiles on their faces — see the new photo of the royal couple, here!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t look more happy to be married — as a new photo has surfaced of them on Monday, May 21, and they have huge smiles on their faces. The newlyweds were photographed in a vehicle, arriving back at their London home at Kensington Palace, and it’s the first sighting of them since Saturday’s massive wedding. Interestingly, they forfeited a drive, as Harry was seen behind the wheel of what looked to be an SUV. So yes, Prince Harry was driving his bride home — it’s probably the closest thing we’ll see to him carrying her over the threshold, so it’s definitely a sight that’s worth seeing. SEE THE NEW PIC HERE!

Unfortunately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be honeymooning anytime soon. They’ve actually postponed a romantic getaway in favor of Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday Patronage Celebration, according to TMZ. A public celebration for the future King of England will be held on Tuesday, May 22, and both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance. But just because they’re not going on a honeymoon right now doesn’t mean they’re not celebrating their marriage. We have a feeling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still making room for “sexy time”. Heck, why wouldn’t they!

Anyway, following their wedding on Saturday, Harry and Meghan were joined by their closest friends and family at their intimate evening reception at Frogmore House later that evening. So we can only imagine their super tired and would love to get some rest before their first public event as a married couple on Tuesday. We can’t wait to see what they wear!