Patti LaBelle & Ada Vox Slay ‘Idol’ Finale With Epic ‘Lady Marmalade’ Performance

Yaaas, queens! The ‘Godmother of Soul,’ the R&B Icon and living legend, Patti Labelle, slayed the ‘American Idol’ finale, singing ‘Lady Marmalade’ with help from Ada Vox!

While Ada Vox, 24, didn’t make it to the finals of American Idol, she may have just won the whole damn season with that performance! After all, it wasn’t Caleb Lee Hutchinson, 18, or Maddie Poppe, 20, who joined Patti LaBelle, 73, on stage during the May 21 event, helping the icon perform her no. 1 hit, “Lady Marmalade.” It was incredible. Honestly, after seeing these two queens reign over Idol, it’s hard to say Ada lost. From the smiles on her faces – and the fact that she got to sing with Patti freakin’ Labelle – it’s clear Ada walking out this finale as a winner.

“Lady Marmalade,” originally sung by Patti’s girl group Labelle, was a no. 1 hit in 1974, and the success of the group led them to become the first African-American vocal group to be featured on the cover of Rolling Stone. In a case of odd timing, one of Patti’s songs – who went solo in 1977 – was used in the prior week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as Kameron Michaels and Eureka O’Hara lip-synced for the lives to “New Attitude.” There was no lip-syncing here! This was pure singing and pure eleganza extravaganza!

Ada (aka Adam Sanders when she’s out of drag) was eliminated on April 29. Despite this, Ada isn’t feeling too down about how she fared in the competition. “ It has been absolutely fantastic, all of the feedback that I’ve been getting from my fans, ”she told Billboard.

“You know, the people that have supported me, even before Idol, are still supporting me no matter what. And I think that’s one of the great things, especially about the LGBT fanbase and the community, is that they’re extremely loyal, and they love the people that are doing positive things for them. They are never going to stray away from that, and I don’t plan on doing anything to mess that up anytime soon. [Laughs]” Honey, after seeing her burn the house down with that wild performance with Ms. LaBelle, Ada’s not messing up anything for the foreseeable future.