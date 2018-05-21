Nick Jonas Compliments Jenna Dewan On Sexy BBMAs Pic & The Internet’s Sure He’s Flirting

Fans are going ballistic over Jenna Dewan’s BBMAs photo, and it’s not just because she looked smokin’ hot! Nick Jonas left a mysterious comment on her snap, and fans think they had a special night together!

Well, what do we have here? — That’s our question, and just about a few other thousand people after Nick Jonas, 25, left a cryptic comment on Jenna Dewan‘s latest photo from the Billboard Music Awards! “‘Twas. Twasn’t it,” the singer wrote under the recently single star’s photo on May 21. Jenna, 37, first captioned the photo, “Billboard Awards – ’twas such a fun night!!! Thank you for having me!” So, twas WHY was it such a fun night, you two?

Although Jenna’s BBMAs snap garnered over 1100 comments and counting, observant fans still caught Nick’s comment and instantly questioned their relationship. Many fans wondered whether the two stars are just friends, or whether it’s more than that since Jenna is recently single. Either way excited Instagram goers gave these two their stamp of approval! “Shoot your shot 2018,” one person wrote, while another added, “Omg ship these two.”

“I was devastated when she and Channing split but on the other hand I would not be mad if she robbed this cradle,” one comment read. “Nick & Jenna. I ain’t mad,” another read. And, one more celeb-obsessed fan pointed out that “Nick loves his older women.” — Hey, they said it, not us!

And, the fans weren’t the only ones in awe over the the singer’s comment. — Brad Goreski, 40, was even surprised! “Omg Nick Jonas commented!!!!” he wrote under Jenna’s snap. One fan wrote what we were all thinking — “Brad Goreski speaks for all of us.” Can’t argue that!

Jenna and her now ex, Channing Tatum, 38, announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage, on April 2. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement, which was shared on their Twitter and Instagram pages. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”