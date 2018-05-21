Niall Horan & Hailee Seinfeld Spotted Holding Hands On LA Date Night — Romance Heating Up

It looks like Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld’s romance is getting more serious as the two were spotted getting cozy on a dinner date in LA. We’ve got all the details.

While the rest of the music industry was gathered in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, Niall Horan, 24, and Hailee Steinfeld, 21, avoided the scene and went on a low-key dinner date in Los Angeles. The couple hit up West Hollywood’s newest hot spot E.P. & L.P. and put on a romantic PDA display for other diners. “Niall had his arm around Hailee and they were holding hands,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They definitely looked like a couple.” It was surprising that the “Some girls” singer wasn’t in Vegas, especially since BFF Taylor Swift was there and dancing her butt off in the front row. But while all eyes were on the BBMAs, that was the perfect time to have a quiet date night with her guy.

Niall didn’t waste any time in making a move on Hailee after she split from boyfriend Cameron Smoller in February. At the time, Niall and Hailee were caught adorably dancing together at a Backstreet Boys concert. But the pain of a breakup was too fresh for the True Grit actress to move on right away. “She’s not actively pursuing anything. Niall is really into her but she’s unsure if she wants to get into something new right away,” PEOPLE‘s source said at the time.

The “Slow Hands” singer has made his affections towards Hailee well known in the past. On her 21st birthday on Dec. 11, 2017, Niall took to Instagram and posted an adorable pic of the two at an awards show. It showed him shrugging and looking sheepish while Hailee gave him a quizzical look. “Happy birthday to the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends @haileesteinfeld. Have no idea what the hell is going on in this photo. Love ya Hails,” he captioned the pic.

Niall seemed to have finally got his wish to move on from friends to something more when the couple was spotted in April on a romantic trip to the Bahamas. They cuddled up in a bar and in pics they were seen kissing while he put his arm around her. Hailee showed her dedication to Niall in an adorable March 24 Instagram pic where she was wearing one of his tour t-shirts. She captioned the pic “51.4613° N, 0.1156° W,” the longitude and latitude for London’s O2 Arena where Niall had performed two days earlier. Yep, there is definitely something going on with these two.