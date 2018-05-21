Miss USA 2018: See All The Swimsuit Competition Photos

The 2018 Miss USA contestants showed off their toned, tanned figures in the competition’s Swimsuit Contest!

The ladies representing the USA gave their best walks for the swimsuit contest! 15 finalists showed off their bikini bodies for the judges and looked so strong and gorgeous. Miss South Dakota Madison Nipe, who is a junior at University of South Dakota, dropped jaws in the bikini contest. Wearing a floral bikini. The 21-year-old is majoring in biology, and looking to go to dental school following her graduation. Miss Georgia Marianny Egurrola stunned in a blue bikini and as Carson Kressley said, “This girl is doing what they call slaying!” She founded the Seas of Smiles charity as a child, and has since grown the gift-sharing program to send over 35,000 gifts to underprivileged children in Colombia.

Miss Maine Marina Gray looked like a star in her floral bikini! The US Army Sergeant revealed she enlisted in the Army at 17 years old and one of the commentator’s said she was here to “fight.” Then, there was Miss New Jersey Alexa Noone, another strong woman looking to protect the country and world, who also looked gorgeous for her bikini walk. The 23-year-old is pursuing a career in law enforcement, and has been inspired by her mentally disabled twin brothers to be a police officer. Miss NJ rocked a gorgeous paisley bikini and made it known she was in the competition to stay!

Miss Texas Logan Lester took the stage with her full, bouncing hair and awesome bikini body in a red suit! She’s definitely a crowd favorite, and one to watch. Miss Nebraska Sarah Rose Summers, a registered nurse, looked like she had a little trip during her walk in the swimsuit competition, but she recovered well and kept strutting in her pink suit!

Miss Florida Genesis Davila made us all emotional when she talked about her relief efforts in Puerto Rico following the hurricane devastation, but when she stepped out in her bikini, we perked back up! With her long legs, she totally crushed it! Miss Nevada Carolina Urrea seemed to struggle a bit with her sarong, but went on with the show! Miss Massachusetts Allissa Latham was bouncy and confident strutting down the runway in her blue suit. She discussed her struggle with self-confidence and we totally loved her enthusiasm down the runway!

Miss Maryland Brittinay Nicolette, the competition’s sole redhead, made her presence known on the runway in a tie-dye blue suit that complemented her hair perfectly! Of course, Miss Tennessee Alexandra Harper is a total favorite! She revealed that her mom was Miss Tennessee Miss USA, and she totally slayed like her mom taught her to in her bikini! If you recognize her, it’s because she’s also a cast member on CMT’s Music City! She, of course, looked gorgeous in super hot black bikini with her voluminous brown hair.

Then, Miss Oregon Toneata Morgan, who started an activewear company, proved that she works out, too, showing off rock hard abs in a pink bikini! Miss North Carolina was a definite fave in a navy and tan bikini, with a total natural beauty look on display. “She came to win, and has proven it,” a commentator added. YAS, queen! Miss Michigan, Elizabeth Johnson, showed off her Krav Maga-created body in a bright pink bikini, looking super radiant on the runway. The final contestant, Miss California Kelley Johnson, looked gorgeous in a white bikini and full blonde hair. Sadly, not everyone could make it through, and only 10 women made it through to the next round of the competition!