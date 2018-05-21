Miss USA Contestants 2018: Meet The Beautiful Girls Representing Your State This Year

What a bunch of stunners! We’ve got your look at all 51 ladies competing for the title of Miss USA on May 21. Check out our gallery and see who is representing your state.

Beauty and brains! 51 lovely ladies will be competing for the title of Miss USA on May 21, when Fox airs the annual pageant from George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana. We’ve got the photos of all of the stunning contestants and the judges sure are going to have some tough decision making as they whittle down the field because there’s some really remarkable woman competing for the crown. Blonde beauty and Miss California Kelley Johnson, 25, is a doctoral student and registered intensive care unit nurse. What a combo! Miss Arizona Nicole Smith, 24, is an entrepreneur. In addition to modeling, she started her own mobile makeup company called Glam and Glow.

Miss District of Columbia Bryce Armstrong is just 21 but already has her own cake baking business. The brunette stunner also volunteers with a group that feeds the homeless in Washington D.C. Miss Georgia Marianny Egurrola, 25, was actually born in Colombia and moved to the states as a teen. She’ll definitely be a contestant to look out for as Colombian beauties consistently make the finals for the Miss Universe title.

Miss Indiana Darrian Arch, 23, is a biology student with big dreams of becoming an organ transplant surgeon one day. Miss Louisiana Lauren Vizza, 28, is going to be an audience fan favorite, as she lives in Shreveport and is a TV news morning anchor on KTAL NBC 6. The city’s residents wake up to her face each day so no doubt the crowd will be behind their hometown girl.

The only red-head in the competition is Miss Maryland Brittinay Nicolette. The 26-year-old is a sexual assault survivor who says she would use her platform as Miss USA to raise awareness of sexual violence. Miss Nevada Carolina Urrea, 23, experienced homelessness in her past and now volunteers taking youth from urban Las Vegas into the great outdoors so they can explore nature.

Miss New York Genesis Suero, 26, emigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic at the age of 13 and aspires to become a realtor. Miss Ohio Deneen Penn is one of the younger competitors in the field yet she’s a busy one! At 20, she’s pursuing dual degrees in business administration and architecture and already has her own company that makes and sells organic honey. Miss Virginia Ashley Vollrath, 22, is a model who has walked in New York Fashion Week but her real dream is to become a sports reporter and cover the Super Bowl. Current Miss USA Kara McCullough will be handing over her crown to one of these ladies, who will go on to represent America at the Miss Universe pageant. You can check out our gallery of all 51 remarkable beauties competing for Miss USA 2018 by clicking here.